Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $6.86 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $215.72 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

