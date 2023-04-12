Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Cut by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 764,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ES traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

