Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Cut by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,721,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 709,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,612 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile



Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

