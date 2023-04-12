Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Shares Up 1.2%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $82.50. 176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

Exor Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

