F M Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,669 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Autodesk makes up 1.7% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.13. 390,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average is $202.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

