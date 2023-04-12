F M Investments LLC Invests $1.22 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,799,000 after acquiring an additional 104,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after buying an additional 860,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,890,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

LPLA stock traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, reaching $199.61. 298,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,529. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.47 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.77.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $1,750,514.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,573.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.