F M Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTMGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 136,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

