F M Investments LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

F M Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor comprises approximately 2.1% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,611. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

