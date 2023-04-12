FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $406.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

