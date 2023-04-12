Fellaz (FLZ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,058.91

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Fellaz has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00011003 BTC on exchanges. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and $3,058.91 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.
About Fellaz
Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
