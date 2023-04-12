First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.19

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 20559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

First Bancshares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

