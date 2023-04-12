First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893,588. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.