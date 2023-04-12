First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.11. 1,861,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,145. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

