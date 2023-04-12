First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Purchases 90 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Eaton were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Up 2.8 %

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

ETN stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.30. The company had a trading volume of 925,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,697. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

