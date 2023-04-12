First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). Approximately 52,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 73,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.70 ($0.29).

First Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £26.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.35.

Get First Property Group alerts:

First Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.