First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,674,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,677,855. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Argus downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

