First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Cut by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Sterne Agee CRT raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

FRC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,330,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,682,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.67. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.