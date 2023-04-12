First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,290,000 after buying an additional 475,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after purchasing an additional 356,177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,832 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,597,000 after buying an additional 693,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,625,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.60. 70,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

