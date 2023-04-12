First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 85,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 38,491 shares.The stock last traded at $93.28 and had previously closed at $93.02.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

