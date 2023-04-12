First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 64,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 39,253 shares.The stock last traded at $102.32 and had previously closed at $101.34.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.