Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.68.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76.

Insider Activity at Five9

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,408,681. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Five9 by 3,131.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Five9 by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $55,363,000.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.