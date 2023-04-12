Flare Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $437.11 million and approximately $46.84 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,508,024,017 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 12,508,024,017.82991 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0361354 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $39,494,373.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

