Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s 2nd Largest Position

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620,026 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for about 5.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.54% of Flex worth $52,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 104,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Flex by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Stock Up 1.5 %

Flex stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,671. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Flex’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. Citigroup upped their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

