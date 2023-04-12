Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.10 Per Share

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Flowtech Fluidpower’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 104.54 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £64.28 million, a PE ratio of 2,149.00 and a beta of 1.16. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

