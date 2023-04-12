Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.10 Per Share

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Flowtech Fluidpower’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance
Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 104.54 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £64.28 million, a PE ratio of 2,149.00 and a beta of 1.16. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile
