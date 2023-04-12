Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 38,387 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $34,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

