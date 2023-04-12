Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 7,279 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $191.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.23 and its 200 day moving average is $178.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $219.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

