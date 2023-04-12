Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

NYSE UNP opened at $198.90 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.