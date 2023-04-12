Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $202.42 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $301.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.42.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

