Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,547 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,313,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,720.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 724,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

