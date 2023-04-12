Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.43 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.78.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

