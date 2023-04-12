Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 8,889 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,420. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $210.38 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.