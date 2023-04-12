Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 744.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,139,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its 200-day moving average is $150.91. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.