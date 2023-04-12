Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.