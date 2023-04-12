Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE FT opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Universal Trust (FT)
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.