Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FT opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

