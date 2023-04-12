Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Freeport-McMoRan has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Freeport-McMoRan has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 504,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after buying an additional 420,008 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,287 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 31,875.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 31,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $108,129,000 after buying an additional 313,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,801 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.