FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading Up 4%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 9,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

FRMO Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67.

About FRMO

(Get Rating)

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.