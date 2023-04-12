G999 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,366.63 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, G999 has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $6,366.63 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00059320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001119 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

