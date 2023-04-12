Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Garmin makes up 0.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last ninety days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

