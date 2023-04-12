Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Gear Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$294.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 4.10. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price objective on shares of Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

