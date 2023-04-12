Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 467 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $520.97 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.