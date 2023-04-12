Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading 1.8% Higher

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.86. 8,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 9,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

