Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,099,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 443,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 316,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 127,446 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

