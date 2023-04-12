GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.