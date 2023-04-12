Gode Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $472,959.68 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $472,959.68 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

