Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading Down 5.9%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 34,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Gowest Gold Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$39.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Gowest Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gowest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.