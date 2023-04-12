Graco Inc. (GGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Graco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Graco has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graco to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.69. 29,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. Graco has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Graco by 93.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

