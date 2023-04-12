Graco Inc. (GGG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on May 3rd

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Graco has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Graco has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graco to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Graco by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.