Graypoint LLC Acquires 27,452 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,653. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $64.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

