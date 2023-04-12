Graypoint LLC Acquires 68,063 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,063 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 563,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

ORCC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 1,223,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.86%.

ORCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

