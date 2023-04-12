Graypoint LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.0% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 56,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,142,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,938. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.23.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

